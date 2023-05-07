Live-Action Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Show Reveals Lead Actor, July Debut

NTV confirmed the live-action show of Yōko Nemu 's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun ( Turn to Me Mukai-kun ) manga on Monday. NTV also revealed the show's lead actor Eiji Akaso as the titular Mukai and July premiere date.

©Nippon Television Network Corporation

The below visual emulates the cover art from the manga's first volume.

©Nippon Television Network Corporation

© Yōko Nemu, Shodensha

Shōgo Kusano and Yoshinori Shigeyama are directing the series, with scripts by Mako Watanabe.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office employee named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now, and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend, Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun starts to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he cannot let go, and a new encounter, Mukai-kun starts his "spot the difference" love game.

Nemu launched the manga in Feel Young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha published the manga's second compiled book volume on Monday.

Nemu's Gozen 3-ji no Muhōchitai ( 3 a.m. Dangerous Zone ) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga launched in Feel Young magazine in 2008, and Shodensha published three compiled book volumes.

Nemu launched The Delinquent Housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga, and published the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019.