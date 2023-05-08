Akio Chinami Ends Love Me Tender ni Sayonara Manga

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2020

Love Me Tender ni Sayonara

Goodbye, Love Me Tender

Themanga app published the final chapter of Akio Chinami's) manga on Sunday.

The manga's story centers on Yukie Makimura, an office worker who decides to remain single for the rest of her life. She starts living in a share house, where dating is prohibited, along with other residents who have different views about love.

Chinami launched the manga on the LINE manga app in December 2020. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2021, and the third volume in May 2022.

Chinami launched The Love Of Shadow Hinata ( Kage Hinata no Koi ) manga on Amutus Corporation's Mecha Comic website also in December 2020. Manga Planet publishes the manga digitally in English.



