Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Becomes 1st Detective Conan Film to Earn 10 Billion Yen

Film reaches milestone in 24 days

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise, has earned 10,304,483,700 yen (about US$76.5 million) in 24 days, becoming the first movie in the Detective Conan franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen. The film has sold 7,280,136 tickets as of Sunday.

Original manga creator Gosho Aoyama drew an illustration to commemorate the milestone.

The film opened in Japan on April 14, and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn approximately 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise.

The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, opened in Japan in April 2022 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million at the time) in its first three days. The film re-screened near Halloween last year, which helped the film become the previous highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise. The film eventually earned 9.78 billion yen (about US$73.8 million) as of last December.

The Detective Conan franchise's 25 films have so far a cumulative box office revenue of over 100 billion yen (about US$745.97 million).