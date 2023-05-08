News
Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Premieres in October
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine revealed on Tuesday that the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma's Hoshikuzu Telepath (Stardust Telepath) manga will premiere in October.
The series stars:
The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.
The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.
The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.
Source: Manga Time Kirara's Twitter account