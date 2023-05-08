Love and Lies' Musawo Launches New Manga

Kareshi Toki Doki Kanojo manga launches on June 9

The June issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Tuesday that manga author Musawo will launch a new manga titled Kareshi Toki Doki Kanojo (My Boyfriend Sometimes is a Girlfriend) in the magazine's July issue on June 9.

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Hodaka Akizuki, a 17-year-old high school student, who falls in love with the school madonna Chihaya Shishizaki. Hodaka bravely confesses to Chihaya, and they officially become a couple. But Hodaka actually keeps an unimaginable secret, even from his girlfriend Chihaya.

Musawo

Koi to Uso

Musawo launched the Koi to Uso manga in MangaBox app in both English and Japanese in August 2014, and within a month, it ranked as the app's most popular work with 3.5 million viewers. The manga ended in its 12th compiled book volume, with two separate endings. The manga's final volume shipped in January 2022. The manga was published in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime in the United States on Amazon Prime Video 's Anime Strike channel, but it also streamed the title on digital outlets in "certain other countries."

The manga also inspired an original anime DVD ( OAD ) that shipped in November 2018 and was bundled with the eighth compiled book volume.

A separate live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2017. Unlike the manga, which focuses on a love triangle composed of one boy and two girls, the movie has original characters, with a love triangle composed of one girl and two boys.

