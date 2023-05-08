Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's Garden of Remembrance Anime Short Film Gets Special Screening at Annecy

Anime film premiered at Scotland Loves Anime event in October 2022

© Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会

The official Twitter account of anime studioannounced on Monday that anime director's latest original anime short filmwill have a special screening at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film is listed as 18 minutes in length.

Yamada and Science SARU first previewed the anime at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, as part of the festival's Work in Progress track for ongoing productions. Yamada then presented the short film's world premiere at the Scotland Loves Anime event in October. The anime film is scheduled for release this year.

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival describes the film:

The anemone flower that "I" liked. A precious flower that holds memories which tie "You" and "I" together. A story that represents "Me", "You", our "Childhood Friend" and our goodbyes.

Manga creator Etsuko Mizusawa ( Hello, this is Terumi. ) is the anime's original character designer. Singer-songwriter Lovely Summer-chan composed the anime's music.

Yamada was a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story , her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. Garden of Remembrance is her second project with the studio. Yamada and Science SARU are also currently working on a new anime feature film titled Kimi no Iro (Your Color), which will debut this fall.

At Kyoto Animation , Yamada directed some of the studio's most iconic works, including K-ON! , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Tamako Market , and Tamako Love Story . She was also the series director on Sound! Euphonium .

This year's Annecy will take place from June 11-17 in the French town of the same name.

Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival.