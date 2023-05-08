Ryo Ikeumi's Soroete Chōdai? Michikusa-hen Manga Ends

Cat manga launched in August 2022

Soroete Chōdai? Michikusa-hen

This year's June issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that Ryo Ikeumi'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 8.

Ikeumi launched the manga in August 2022. The manga will get a compiled book volume in September.

The manga is a spinoff of Ikeumi's Soroete Chōdai? series, which debuted in Feel Young in 2008.

Manga Planet licensed Ikuemi's There is a Limit to Cuteness cat manga, which Home-sha published in 2011.

Ikuemi's Pops manga inspired an original video anime in 1993, her Kiyoku Yawaku manga inspired a live-action film in 2013, and her Anata no Koto wa Sorehodo manga inspired a live-action television series in 2017. Ikuemi's Principal manga then inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2018. JManga digitally distributed Ikuemi's Cousin manga in English before closing its doors.

Ikuemi ended her Taiyō ga Miteiru (Kamoshirenai Kara) manga in May 2018. She launched the series in Cookie in March 2014. Shueisha published the manga's eighth and final volume in July 2018.

Ikuemi launched the Eine Kleine Nachtmusik manga, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka , on Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website in January 2019. Ikuemi also launched a manga titled 1-nichi 2-kai in September 2019.

Ikuemi's Rose Rosey Roseful Bud manga debuted in May 2020. The story is about the work and love life of Shōko Kanbara, a manga creator "on the edge" and in her 40s.