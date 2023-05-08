Shinobu Ohtaka's Orient Manga Enters 'Final Battle'

Action manga launched in 2018

© Shinobu Ohtaka, Kodansha

The June issue of'sannounced on Tuesday that'smanga will start its "final battle" in the magazine's next issue on June 9.

Ohtaka launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 18th volume on March 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and will release the 15th volume on June 6. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

The new shonen action manga from the creator of Magi is here! Musashi is a teenager living under demon rule. As children, he and his best friend made a promise: to become the greatest warriors in the world and overthrow the demons. But life intervenes, and five years later, he finds himself about to become a miner. Yet can Musashi truly be satisfied with a "normal" life? At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world, but as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to the realization that he can't overturn 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle into a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he is still has a responsibility to act... and soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand...

The first cours (quarter of a year) of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and also streamed an English dub . The anime's second cours premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022, and covered the "Awajishima Gekitō-hen" (Fierce Battle at Awaji Island Arc) of the original manga. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime's second cours , and an English dub.

Ohtaka launched the Magi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2009 after finishing her five-year run of Sumomo Momomo . Magi ended in October 2017.

Magi inspired two 25-episode anime series: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic in 2012 and the sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic in 2013. Yoshifumi Ōtera drew a spinoff manga titled Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , which first debuted as a bonus on the Magi anime's home video release before launching as a full series. The spinoff in turn inspired an original video anime series and a television anime series.