The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Extends Hiatus Indefinitely

© Itaru Bonnoki, Akita Shoten

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu

The official Twitter account for's) manga announced on Monday that the manga is extending its current hiatus "for a while" due to Bonnoki's poor physical condition. Akira Shoten'smagazine will announce the manga's return when it is decided.

The manga was on a one-month hiatus from March 30 to April 27, and was originally scheduled to resume on May 11.

Manga creator Itaru Bonnoki announced on his official Twitter account on April 26 that he will go on hiatus to rest for a while, and added that he will return "once [his] stomach is healed and [he is] able to eat a Burger King Whopper."

The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on Monday.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered on January 9. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .

The manga is inspiring a "hyper casual game" app temporarily titled Sugu Shinu! (Die Instantly!) for iOS and Android in 2023. The game app will also release in English overseas.

Bonnoki and Nata Ōkura recently launched the manga adaptation of Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick (the manga uses the game's original Japanese title) on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on March 21.

There are no announcements if the Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick manga will also go on hiatus.