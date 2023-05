Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film's Clip Shows Autobots, Maximals Standoff

Film opens in U.S. on June 9

Paramount Pictures began streaming a new clip on Sunday from the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise . The clip shows Optimus Prime and the Autobots in a tense standoff with Optimus Primal and the Maximals.

©2023 Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro ©2023 Hasbro

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers : Beast Kakusei

will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will open in Japan on August 4 under the title

Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen , Ron Perlman , Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández, and Tobe Nwigwe will all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.

Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.