News
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film's Clip Shows Autobots, Maximals Standoff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Paramount Pictures began streaming a new clip on Sunday from the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise. The clip shows Optimus Prime and the Autobots in a tense standoff with Optimus Primal and the Maximals.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will open in Japan on August 4 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei.
Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández, and Tobe Nwigwe will all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.
Paramount Pictures describes the movie:
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.