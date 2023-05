ChouCho Performs Masamune-kun's Revenge R Anime's Ending Song

Artist also performed previous anime's ending

Masamune-kun's Revenge

Masamune-kun's Revenge R

ChouCho

ChouCho

The official website for the television anime ofand's) manga revealed on Wednesday thatwill perform the ending theme song "twilight little star" for), the show's second season also performed the previous anime's ending song "Elemental World."personally wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the new song, with arrangement by

The anime will premiere on July 3. The anime was previously announced with an April premiere before the production committee reexamined the production schedule, delaying the premiere to July due to the spread of COVID-19.

The new cast members for the anime's second season include Miku Itō as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson. Ayaka Ohashi perform's the opening theme song "Please, please!"

Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the anime worldwide including the India subcontinent but excluding the rest of Asia.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga received a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.