News
Collar×Malice Anime Films Reveal Full Trailer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover, the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, revealed the full trailer for the films on Tuesday:
『劇場版 Collar×Malice -deep cover-』公式 (@C_M_movie) May 9, 2023
本予告解禁
x=x=x=x=x=x=x
拳銃流出、連続変死体、スケープゴート
“もうひとつの事件”の不穏な片鱗がのぞく緊迫感MAXの予告編
犯人の狙いは一体──？劇場で真相を目撃せよ！
#映画カラマリ
The two films will open on May 26 and June 23, respectively.
Hiroshi Watanabe (Hetalia The Beautiful World, The Law of Ueki, Hell Girl: Three Vessels) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN with composition by Sayaka Harada. Yukiko Ban is designing the characters based on Mai Hanamura's original designs. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music. Avex Pictures is the music producer and is also distributing the film. Kizu will perform the theme song "Ningen×Shikkaku" (No Longer×Human). Kizu will also perform the ending theme song "Nemuranai Machi" (City That Never Sleeps) for the first film, and the ending theme song "Jūhachi" (EIghteen) for the second film.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Color Design: Imari Katsuragi
- Director of Photography: Yoshie Itō
- Editing: Yūki Koike
- Sound Director: Ryousuke Naya
- Sound Production: Studio Mausu
The film stars a returning cast from the game:
- Masakazu Morita as Aiji Yanagi
- Yuuki Kaji as Kei Okazaki
- Sōma Saitō as Mineo Enomoto
- Daisuke Namikawa as Takeru Sasazuka
- Ryohei Kimura as Kageyuki Shiraishi
- Hirofumi Nojima as Masanobu Mochida
- Ayaka Fukuhara as Kotoho Sakuragawa
- Yūki Ono as Yuzuru Saeki
- Yū Nagase as Yoshinari Hideaki
- Naoko Komatsu as Eriko Mukai
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Hajime Morioka
- Hiroshi Yoshimura as Seiji Minegishi
- Takuya Eguchi as Kazuki Hoshino
- Kousuke Toriumi as Rei Mikuni
Additionally, Kaede Hondo will voice the heroine Ichika Hoshino (unvoiced in the original game), and Katsuyuki Konishi will voice an original character named Mitsuru Sowa.
The films will tell an original story of "another incident" that takes place on the "other side" of the X-Day Incident.
Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar×Malice:
A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!
Otomate originally released the Collar×Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar×Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.
The Switch versions of both Collar×Malice and Collar×Malice Unlimited got a bundled release together in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar×Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.
Sources: Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover film's Twitter account, Comic Natalie