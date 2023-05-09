Sundome's Kazuto Okada Ends Pansuto Manga in 15th Volume

Manga about high school student, school nurse launched in 2016

© Kazuto Okada, Akita Shoten

pandora x strip

The 14th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on April 20 that the manga will end in its 15th volume.

The manga is about a high school student who fakes sickness to have an excuse to go to the school infirmary, and tries to take a peek of the school nurse's underwear. The school nurse discovers the student's real motive, and decides to give him an after-school "secret counseling."

Okada launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in October 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2017.

Okada launched the Sundome manga in Young Champion magazine in 2006, and ended in 2009 with a total of nine compiled volumes, and Yen Press published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a live-action film, which premiered in 2007. The manga got two more live-action film adaptations titled Sundome New and Sundome New 2 , which premiered in 2017.

Okada's Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga also inspired several live-action film adaptations. The first two live-action films opened in Japan in June 2016. Two more live-action films titled Kyōkasho ni Nai! 3 and Kyōkasho ni Nai! 4 premiered in summer 2017. The Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga ran in Young Champion from 1995 to 2002. It also received a direct-to-video film in 1995, an OVA in 1998, and a live-action television series adaptation in South Korea in 2007. Media Blasters released the OVA under the title Very Private Lesson .

Okada ended his Ittsuuu manga in Young Champion magazine in 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's seventh and final volume in May 2016. The manga also inspired two live-action film adaptations in August 2014.