Voice Actress Tomori Kusunoki Delays Radio Program, Autograph Sessions Due to COVID-19

Tomori Kusunoki The Music Reverie

PRESENCE / ABSENCE

Voice actressrevealed on Twitter on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and she is receiving medical treatment and follow-up in accordance with a medical institution. As a result, she had to postpone the latest episode of her radio program, which was scheduled for Monday. She is also rescheduling her online autograph sessions to commemorate her upcoming first albumsfrom May 13 to May 14 due to her poor physical condition.

Nippon Cultural Broadcasting began airing Tomori Kusunoki The Music Reverie in October 2020. In the program, Kusunoki talks about various topics and plays music.

Kusunoki has voiced roles such as Magical Cat in Tiger & Bunny 2 , Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Romin Kirishima in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , Hikari Momoyama in Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Natsume in Deca-Dence , Melida Angel in Assassins Pride , Hisame in To Your Eternity , and Futaba Igarashi in My Senpai Is Annoying , among others. She also recently voiced Makima in Chainsaw Man and Annette in Spy Classroom .

She stepped down from the role of Setsuna Yūki / Nana Nakagawa in the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise in November. The staff of the franchise , Kusunoki, and Kusunoki's talent agency came to this decision after consulting on Kusuoki's health condition, and how it would be difficult for her to continue live concert activities. Kusunoki ended her activities as the character on March 31.

Kusunoki explained on her website that since around spring 2021, she experienced pain and numbness in her body. In September, Kusunoki was diagnosed with the genetic disease Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (joint type). Doctors have stated her recovery changes are low and the disease may progress even further, and have advised Kusunoki to not participate in excessive exercise that could put a burden on her body.