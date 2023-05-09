Worst Gaiden: Guriko Spinoff Manga Starts Final Arc

Manga launched in January 2019

The official Twitter account for the Kashiwa branch of the Cybex cafe chain posted on Monday a photo of the 22nd compiled book volume of'sspinoff manga. The volume's wraparound jacket band reveals that the manga has entered its final arc. The volume shipped on Monday.

Suzuki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2019.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and ended it with 33 compiled volumes in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden: Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019. Another new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden Zetton-sensei launched in July 2020. Yet another spinoff launched Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in January 2022 titled Worst Gaiden Saburock Santa: Namonaki Karasu-tachi (Worst Side Story Saburock Santa: Nameless Crows).

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise , opened in Japan in October 2019. 6 from HiGH&LOW THE WORST , the sequel series to the film, premiered on NTV in November 2020. A sequel film opened in September 2022.

Source: Cybex Kashiwa branch's Twitter account