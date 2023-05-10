AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Anime's 'Kyokkō no Sōki' 6-Episode Series Premieres in Summer

Visuals, cast unveiled

Sunrise Beyond announced on Wednesday that "Kyokkō no Sōki," a new work for it its AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ( Kyōkai Senki ) project with toy/hobby company Bandai Spirits , will be a six-episode anime that will premiere in summer. The company unveiled a visual and cast:

The tagline reads, "It ends on this island. It breathes from this island."

The anime will star:

Shinichiro Miki as Jin Misawa, a 35-year-old mercenary and veteran soldier with first-class piloting skills. He came to the island to help "Hinukan," a resistance organization.

Shōya Chiba as Ibuki Chinen, a 23-year-old AMAIM pilot and "Hinukan" member, who was formerly part of a Kyushu-based resistance organization.

??? as Yamapi (pictured above), an AI for the AMAIM that is rumored to have been developed by a teenager in Europe

??? as Grady Ellison, major and commanding officer of the North American Alliance's squadron "Gigantic Thunder."

Well-known mecha animator and designer Masami Obari ( Gundam Breaker Battlogue , Gravion ) is planning and directing the project at Sunrise Beyond . Staff members from the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime are returning for the new work. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Princess Principal: Crown Handler ) is supervising the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , Gundam Build Fighters , Golden Kamuy ) is designing the characters. Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music. Mechanical designers include Ippei Gyōbu , Kanetake Ebikawa , and Takayuki Yanase .

The mecha include:

Protogōyō, piloted by Jin Misawa with AI Lambda

Gōyōcustom, piloted by Ibuki Chinen with AI Yamapi

Aaronrhino, piloted by Grady Ellison

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline

The first part of theanime premiered in October 2021, and the anime's second part premiered on April 2022.

The story is set in the year 2061, with Japan under a state of occupation by multiple states. The world, including Japan, has been consolidated under the rule of four trade blocs. The entire archipelago is now the frontline of conflict. The Japanese people live under a state of constant occupation and oppression, with humanoid war machines called AMAIM patrolling its streets. A young introverted boy named Amō Shiiba has a chance meeting with the autonomous AI Gai, and his acquisition of the AMAIM Kenbu begins a story that will see him attempting to take back Japan.

Another part of the story centers on Gashin Tezuka, a reticent and frank 16-year-old member of the Japanese resistance who pilots the AMAIM Ghost to avenge his father.

Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner , Broken Blade , Star Blazers 2202 ) directed the anime at Sunrise Beyond The anime's main mecha animators were Shinya Kusumegi ( Fafner , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Hiroshi Arisawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ).

Industrial designer Ken Okuyama (Enzo Ferrari car, fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, E6 and E7 Series Shinkansen trains) and his Ken Okuyama Design company were credited for mechanical design supervision, while the company's designer Yūya Koyanagi was credited for mechanical design alongside Kanetake Ebikawa , Kenji Teraoka , and Ippei Gyōbu .