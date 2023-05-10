Netflix Streams Final Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Anime Episodes on June 23

Collection of episodes commemorating Ash, Pikachu to also become available

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that the final batch of episodes for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , the Pokémon anime 25th season will begin streaming on Netflix on June 23. Following the conclusion of the anime, the collection of episodes commemorating Ash and Pikachu's adventures will become available. The company streamed a trailer:

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon: Master Journeys : The Series continued with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Netflix began streaming Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on October 21.

Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master (Aiming to be a Pokémon Master), a collection of 11 special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , premiered in Japan on January 13. The series was the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (English title), the new anime in the Pokémon franchise , premiered on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond."

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

