Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach 125.62 Million Globally

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains company's best-selling 1st party title

Nintendo released its financial highlights for the fiscal year March 31, 2022 to 2023 on Tuesday, revealing that its Switch console has sold 125.62 million total units worldwide, with 3.07 million of that amount sold in the last quarter of the fiscal year (January-March 2023). This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles.

In addition, the company reports that more than 1.03 billion games for the platform have sold worldwide. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling first-party title for the platform, with 53.79 million copies sold.

The console has surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time.

Nintendo 's December 2021 earnings report had earlier revealed that the Switch surpassed the Nintendo Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million with 103.54 million units. The company's earnings release for fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) had announced a year-on-year 20% drop in console sales with 23.06 million units sold between April 2021 to March 2022.

The Switch surpassed PlayStation 4 in lifetime sales in the United States in May 2022.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu