Voice Actor Kaito Ishikawa to Have Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery

Surgery slated at end of May with Ishikawa going on 1-month hiatus to recover

Image via Stay-Luck

Talent management agency Stay-Luck announced on Wednesday thatwill undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery at the end of May, and will subsequently go on hiatus for about a month after to recover.

Stay-Luck further explained that Ishikawa's vocal polyps had been worsening since last year, and a doctor eventually recommended he have surgery.

Ishikawa currently has no cancellation of previously scheduled events.

Ishikawa is voicing characters for some currently airing and/or upcoming anime, such as Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Lance Crown), Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out (Sakuta Azusagawa), My Happy Marriage (Kiyoka Kudō), My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Ryōta Satō), Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence (Lawrence), The Kingdoms of Ruin (Adonis), and Quality Assurance in Another World (Haga).

Source: Stay-Luck via Nijimen