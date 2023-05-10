News
Voice Actor Kaito Ishikawa to Have Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Surgery slated at end of May with Ishikawa going on 1-month hiatus to recover
Talent management agency Stay-Luck announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kaito Ishikawa will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery at the end of May, and will subsequently go on hiatus for about a month after to recover.
Stay-Luck further explained that Ishikawa's vocal polyps had been worsening since last year, and a doctor eventually recommended he have surgery.
Ishikawa currently has no cancellation of previously scheduled events.
Ishikawa is voicing characters for some currently airing and/or upcoming anime, such as Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Lance Crown), Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out (Sakuta Azusagawa), My Happy Marriage (Kiyoka Kudō), My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Ryōta Satō), Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence (Lawrence), The Kingdoms of Ruin (Adonis), and Quality Assurance in Another World (Haga).