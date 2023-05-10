×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Voice Actor Kaito Ishikawa to Have Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Surgery slated at end of May with Ishikawa going on 1-month hiatus to recover

ishikawa
Image via Stay-Luck
Talent management agency Stay-Luck announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kaito Ishikawa will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery at the end of May, and will subsequently go on hiatus for about a month after to recover.

Stay-Luck further explained that Ishikawa's vocal polyps had been worsening since last year, and a doctor eventually recommended he have surgery.

Ishikawa currently has no cancellation of previously scheduled events.

Ishikawa is voicing characters for some currently airing and/or upcoming anime, such as Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Lance Crown), Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out (Sakuta Azusagawa), My Happy Marriage (Kiyoka Kudō), My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (Ryōta Satō), Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence (Lawrence), The Kingdoms of Ruin (Adonis), and Quality Assurance in Another World (Haga).

Source: Stay-Luck via Nijimen

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives