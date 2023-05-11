Anime Expo Hosts Pokémon Go Character Designer Yūsuke Kozaki

AX 2023 runs on July 1-4

Image via Yūsuke Kozaki's official website © Kozaki Yusuke

Anime Expo

The staff ofrevealed on Tuesday that this year'sconvention will host illustrator and character designeras a guest of honor.

Kozaki drew the character designs for video games such as Pokémon Go , Tekken 7 , Xenoblade Chronicles 2 , Fire Emblem Fates , Fire Emblem Heroes , Fire Emblem: Awakening , No More Heroes , No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle , and Super Smash Bros .

Kozaki also drafted the original character designs for several anime series and films such as Speed Grapher , the Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: The Planet Eater anime films, and most recently for Goro Taniguchi 's ( Code Geass , Planetes , Back Arrow ) original anime project Estab-Life: Great Escape , which premiered in April 2022.

Kozaki launched his Donyatsu manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in December 2011, and Square Enix published the fifth compiled book volume in April 2015. The manga inspired a series of anime shorts in 2013.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.