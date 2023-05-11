Burn the House Down Live-Action Series' Teaser Reveals Cast, July 13 Netflix Premiere

Netflix began streaming a new teaser trailer for the live-action series of Moyashi Fujisawa 's Burn the House Down ( Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru ) manga on Thursday. The trailer reveals the cast and July 13 premiere for the series.

© Netflix

The cast (including the previously announced Mei Nagano and Kyōka Suzuki ) includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Mei Nagano as Anzu Murata

as Anzu Murata Kyōka Suzuki as Makiko Mitarai

as Makiko Mitarai Asuka Kudō as Kiichi Mitarai

Taishi Nakagawa as Shinji Mitarai

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

© Moyashi Fujisawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

(live-action) is directing the series, and(live-actionfilm) is writing the scripts.is composing the music.is producing with

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga in English in June 2022, and it released the eighth volume on January 24. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga:

Shizuka Yamauchi, 25, housekeeper. Makiko Mitarai, 46, amateur model and perfect housewife. Though strangers on the outside, the two share a past—one Shizuka feels she needs to set right, to bring her mother justice. But Makiko has secrets of her own, and Shizuka will need to tread carefully if she's to get to the bottom of it all…without getting burned.

Fujisawa serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes in Japan.



Source: Comic Natalie