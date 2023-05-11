Kanoko Sakurakoji Ends '1st Part' of 8! -Eight- Manga, Launches New Manga in November

Manga about 8 protagonists of Nansō Satomi Hakkenden epic in modern times launched in April 2022

Image via Betsucomi website © Shogakukan Inc. 2023, Kanoko Sakurakoji

8! -Eight-

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of the "first part" of'smanga on Friday. The magazine also announced that Sakurakoji will launch a new manga in the magazine's December issue, which will release on November 13.

The 8! -Eight- manga centers on the eight protagonists of the Nansō Satomi Hakkenden classic novel finding themselves in the modern world.

Sakurakoji launched the manga in Betsucomi magazine in April 2022. Shogakukan will publish the manga's first and second compiled book volumes on July 26.

Sakurakoji previously ended the Seirou Opera (Edo Brothel Opera) manga in November 2019. Shogakukan published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. Sakurakoji launched the manga in Betsucomi in January 2015.

Sakurakoji ended her three-volume Last Notes manga in June 2014, after launching the manga in 2013.

Sakurakoji is known for her supernatural romance manga Black Bird , which also ran in Betsucomi and ended in December 2012. Viz Media published the manga in North America. Viz Media also published Sakurakoji's two-volume Backstage Prince manga in North America.