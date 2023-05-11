Pokémon Company International Hires Phil Rynda as Director of Original Animation

Rynda to produce "animated films, series, short form" content

Animation industry veteran Phil Rynda announced on his Linkedin account on Tuesday that he has joinedas Director of Original Animation, where he will be involved in producing "animated films, series, and short form" content.

Rynda was previously director of creative leadership and development for original animation in Netflix . Prior to this, he was vice president of development at Nickelodeon , and a creative director at Cartoon Network . Before his executive roles, Rynda won a Primetime Emmy for his character design work in the Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure animated film. He has also worked on other shows such as Gravity Falls , We Bare Bears , Adventure Time , Chowder , The Venture Bros. , and The Lego Movie .

