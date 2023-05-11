takt op. Symphony Smartphone Game Launches in Japan on June 28

Game launches in English later this year

©DeNA/takt op. game partners ©DeNA Hong Kong Limited 2023

The official Twitter account forand's(pronounced "takt opus") project announced on Thursday that the project's) smartphone game will debut in Japan on June 28.

Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA describe the game:

takt op. Symphony is themed around classical music, with the games background story taking place in a world where such music has been lost. Only the Musicarts can fight the Despair Dolls and save their world from destruction. The Musicarts are the personification of legendary classical pieces from Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. The battle to regain hope has begun, and it's up to you to lead it! Strategy is key when lining up your forces and choosing the right time to activate powerful skills and abilities to thwart your enemies. Memories reflect the Musicarts' lives and combat experiences. In takt op. Symphony, memories are a key tool in the player's arsenal and can be used by different Musicarts for different effects.

The game's English version will launch later this year.

The game was originally planned for a 2021 launch, but was delayed beyond that year.

The television anime part of the project, titled takt op. Destiny , premiered in October 2021, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and added an English dub in April 2022.

Kino launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in August 2022.

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work for the franchise . LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research adviser.

Source: takt. op Twitter account via Otakomu