Transformers: Forged to Fight Game Returns on Netflix

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has added Kabam's Transformers: Forged to Fight free-to-play fighting game to its service. The game no longer has ads or in-app purchases.

Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game for Android and iOS in April 2017. The game ended service on January 13. The company describes the game:

Collect iconic bots from the entire Transformers universe

Battle other players with devastating special attacks, ranged blasting, destructible terrain and huge 360° arenas

Team up with your friends, forge alliances and battle in global events

Set a gauntlet of bots and defenses to protect your base, get revenge on those that attack and raid enemy bases

Deploy away teams to score epic loot

Roll Out!

Niantic ( Pokémon GO ) ended service for its Transformers: Heavy Metal real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise in August 2022.

The Transformers: Beyond Reality virtual reality game was set for release in March 2022 and then was delayed before its cancellation.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the next film in the live-action Transformers franchise , will open on June 9.