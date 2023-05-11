News
Transformers: Forged to Fight Game Returns on Netflix
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game ended service on January 13
Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has added Kabam's Transformers: Forged to Fight free-to-play fighting game to its service. The game no longer has ads or in-app purchases.
Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game for Android and iOS in April 2017. The game ended service on January 13. The company describes the game:
Collect iconic bots from the entire Transformers universe
Battle other players with devastating special attacks, ranged blasting, destructible terrain and huge 360° arenas
Team up with your friends, forge alliances and battle in global events
Set a gauntlet of bots and defenses to protect your base, get revenge on those that attack and raid enemy bases
Deploy away teams to score epic loot
Roll Out!
Niantic (Pokémon GO) ended service for its Transformers: Heavy Metal real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise in August 2022.
The Transformers: Beyond Reality virtual reality game was set for release in March 2022 and then was delayed before its cancellation.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the next film in the live-action Transformers franchise, will open on June 9.