Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 24-30
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Electronic Arts
|April 28
|12,884
|12,884
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,247
|5,262,218
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|9,657
|5,008,558
|4
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|9,568
|402,213
|5
|NSw
|Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan
|MAGES.
|April 27
|8,143
|8,143
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,129
|3,119,134
|7
|NSw
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
|Nihon Falcom
|April 27
|6,920
|6,920
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,824
|3,998,357
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,631
|5,174,717
|10
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|5,473
|64,190
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,440
|1,066,619
|12
|PS4
|Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan
|MAGES.
|April 27
|4,934
|4,934
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,872
|1,217,967
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,822
|2,167,671
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft Legends
|Microsoft Japan
|April 19
|3,791
|17,281
|16
|NSw
|Temilarna Kuni no Kyōun Hime to Hiun Kishidan
|Idea Factory
|April 27
|3,424
|3,424
|17
|PS4
|Resident Evil 4 (remake)
|CAPCOM
|March 24
|3,349
|127,845
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,227
|3,381,053
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,601
|7,460,443
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,424
|2,870,125
Source: Famitsu