News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 24-30

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts April 28 12,884 12,884
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,247 5,262,218
3 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 9,657 5,008,558
4 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 9,568 402,213
5 NSw Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan MAGES. April 27 8,143 8,143
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,129 3,119,134
7 NSw Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Nihon Falcom April 27 6,920 6,920
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,824 3,998,357
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,631 5,174,717
10 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 5,473 64,190
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,440 1,066,619
12 PS4 Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan MAGES. April 27 4,934 4,934
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,872 1,217,967
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,822 2,167,671
15 NSw Minecraft Legends Microsoft Japan April 19 3,791 17,281
16 NSw Temilarna Kuni no Kyōun Hime to Hiun Kishidan Idea Factory April 27 3,424 3,424
17 PS4 Resident Evil 4 (remake) CAPCOM March 24 3,349 127,845
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,227 3,381,053
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,601 7,460,443
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,424 2,870,125

Source: Famitsu

