Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hogwarts Legacy PS4 version debuts at #1, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: May 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games May 5 31,918 31,918
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 21,466 5,283,684
3 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 17,757 419,970
4 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 13,744 5,022,302
5 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 11,480 4,009,837
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,115 3,130,249
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,903 5,185,620
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 8,739 1,074,358
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 8,669 1,226,636
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,165 2,174,836
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 5,670 1,146,538
12 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 5,041 1,025,354
13 NSw Minecraft Legends Microsoft Japan April 19 4,725 22,006
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,511 1,255,029
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,091 7,464,534
16 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,932 2,874,057
17 PS5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts April 28 3,858 16,742
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,744 3,384,797
19 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 3,672 2,404,376
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,659 1,117,286

Source: Famitsu

