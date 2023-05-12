News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hogwarts Legacy PS4 version debuts at #1, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|May 5
|31,918
|31,918
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|21,466
|5,283,684
|3
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|17,757
|419,970
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|13,744
|5,022,302
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|11,480
|4,009,837
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,115
|3,130,249
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,903
|5,185,620
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|8,739
|1,074,358
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|8,669
|1,226,636
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,165
|2,174,836
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|5,670
|1,146,538
|12
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|5,041
|1,025,354
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft Legends
|Microsoft Japan
|April 19
|4,725
|22,006
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,511
|1,255,029
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,091
|7,464,534
|16
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,932
|2,874,057
|17
|PS5
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Electronic Arts
|April 28
|3,858
|16,742
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,744
|3,384,797
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|3,672
|2,404,376
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,659
|1,117,286
Source: Famitsu