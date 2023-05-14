Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime's 1st Video Reveals 5 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Sai Sumimori 's Am I Actually the Strongest? ( Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyō deshita? ) novel series began streaming the first promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime.





The new cast members include:

Wakana Kuramochi as Liza, a maid of the Zenfis household



© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Ami Koshimizu as Irisphilia, a girl that goes to the same academy as Hart



© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Laius, the son of the king



© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Manaka Iwami as Marianne, the daughter of the king



© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Misaki Kuno as Tearietta Luseiannel, a professor of ancient magic



© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

The anime's main cast includes:

Ayumu Murase as Hart Zenfis, a shut-in reincarnated in another world as an abandoned baby

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Atsumi Tanezaki as Charlotte Zenfis, Hart's younger sister

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Ayaka Shimizu as Flay, a Fenrir who became Hart's servant after a certain incident

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

© 澄守彩・講談社／「実は俺」製作委員会

Val x Love

Val x Love

) is directing the anime atwith assistant director).) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahashi and) are writing the scripts.) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in July on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliate channels.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Ai Takahashi 's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

Sumimori began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first print novel volume with illustrations also by Ai Takahashi in May 2019, and it published the fifth novel volume in October 2021.

Takahashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 9. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume digitally on February 28.