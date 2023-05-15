Hiro Aikawa Ends Kazuki-san no Koisuru Jikan Manga in June

Aikawa launched manga in April 2021

© Hiro Aikawa, Kodansha

Kazuki-san no Koisuru Jikan

Suki ni Naru na to Iwaretemo

The June issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday thatwill end the(Kazuki's Time for Love) manga in the magazine's next issue in June. Miu Nagaoka's(Even if You Tell Me Not to Love You) manga will also end in the next issue.

Aikawa's manga centers on Kotoko Ayase, an even-keeled high school girl who is nevertheless preoccupied that she has never fallen in love or had a romantic relationship. One day, when visiting a Japanese-themed cafe, she meets a beautiful older man named Kiyo Kazuki, who she learns has also never fallen in love. Together, a relationship between them begins to blossom.

Aikawa launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in April 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 13.

Aikawa launched the Mikami-sensei's Way of Love ( Mikami-sensei no Aishikata ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in September 2014, and ended it in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final volume in January 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the eighth volume in August 2020.