LINE Sticker Characters Get TV Anime in 2024

Social media company LINE announced on Friday that the works from the fourth generation of the LINE Creators Support Program are inspiring a television anime that will premiere on Nagoya's CBC TV channel in 2024.

© ukauka, Saki Kawashima, Taiga15, Chima-suke, toco, Noshi, LINE, MECRE

The anime will feature stamp or sticker characters from ukauka, Saki Kawashima, Taiga15, Chima-suke, toco, and Noshi.

The anime is the second project in creator platform MECRE's "X Anime" (pronounced "cross anime") project, which aims to adapt projects from illustrators, animators, writers (through the story submission site monogatary.com), and other creators into anime. MECRE is a join project by Chet Group, Sony Music Labels Inc., and CBC TV .

The LINE Creators Support Program allows illustrators and creators to create characters for use as stamps in the LINE social media app, and then monetize them. The program offers support to creators through providing a platform to market and sell the stamps. The fourth generation characters debuted last year, with 3,000 applicants.

Source: Comic Natalie