Shima Shinya's Glitch Manga Ends in June

Mystery manga launched in July 2021

© Shima Shinya, Kadokawa

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 12.

Shinya launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 12.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will publish the manga's first volume in English on September 19. Yen Press describes the story:

“Are you one of the ones who can see them?” Minato notices something strange about their new town on their very first day of school, when they witness an eerie shadow. Together with their little sister, Akira, and their new friends, they set out to investigate what's behind the bizarre visions plaguing them.

Shinya launched the Lost Lad London manga in Monthly Comic Beam in December 2019, and the series ended in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in June 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published its first volume in English in May 2022, and its third and final volume on January 17.

