The Rising of the Shield Hero ~Rerise~ Smartphone RPG to End Service

Game ends service on July 31

The official Twitter account for The Rising of The Shield Hero ~RERISE~ , a role-playing game app inspired by the The Rising of The Shield Hero anime, announced on Monday that the game will end service on July 31.

©︎2019 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会

Starting on May 16, the game will implement a way to thank its players.

©︎2019 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Febuary 2021.

One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 , the second season, premiered on the AT-X channel on April 6, 2022. The anime was previously delayed, as it was initially slated to premiere in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime alongside the Japanese airing.

The anime will get a third season in October. Crunchyroll will stream the third season as it airs in Japan.

Source: The Rising of The Shield Hero Rerise game's Twitter account via Otakomu



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.