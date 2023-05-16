Battan's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto Manga Ends in Next Volume

Manga about rival sisters launched in 2021

© Battan, Kodansha

Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto

Annoying and Cunning Sisters

The fourth compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its fifth volume, which is scheduled for release this winter.

Battan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2021.

The manga's story centers on Jun and her younger sister Ran. The sisters lost contact with each other because of Ran's husband Ritsu, who was Jun's former lover. They meet again after eight years of not having any communication with each other, at their mother's funeral. The sisters become so conscious of each other, the three of them end up living together, and the gears of love start to slowly slip.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume on May 2.



Source: Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto volume 4