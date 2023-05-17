Ascendent Animation Reveals Full Cast, Staff for Game World Reincarnation Anime's English Dub

©Ascendent Animation ©Re:mimu / Suiseisha Inc.

Game World Reincarnation

Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～

Ascendent Animation

The English dub 's main cast includes:

Additional cast includes:

Bradley Gareth as Mirzam

as Mirzam Steve Warky Nunez as Priest

as Priest Rochell Chiang as Diana Fan A

Rina Adachi as Diana Fan B

as Diana Fan B Kelsey Jaffer as Brunette

Tareek Talati as Hooded Man

Cast for the "Walla Warriors" (crowd background noise) include:

Michaela Laws is directing the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of the audio engineering/mixing. Kevin Frane is the localization supervisor. K. Cornell Kellum is serving as executive producer.

Additional staff includes:

The 8-episode anime premiered in January 2022. Each episode is about eight minutes long. The "on-air version" debuted on Tokyo MX and BS11 , and the more explicit "premium version" made a prerelease debut in December 2021 on the AnimeFesta service.

The story follows an office lady who is reincarnated into her favorite otome gameas the villainess Diana. Prince Sirius gets close to Diana, although he is supposed to love the game's heroine. In an effort to prevent the bad ending which leads to the world's destruction, she seduces him, believing that the prince will not like her impurity. However, despite her efforts, the prince ends up falling for her.

Re:mimu debuted the manga in 2020, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English as Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ . Suiseisha 's Clair TL Comics imprint shipped the manga's third compiled book volume under the Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ title in Japan on April 18.

The AnimeFesta anime programming block debuted in April 2017 and has changed names several times. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version broadcast on TV), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation runs the programming block, and the company releases many of the anime in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest anime from AnimeFesta will be based on Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga.

Source: Press release