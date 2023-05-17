Creed III Film Gets Special Anime for Japanese Screening by Megalobox Creators

Anime plays after end of film, opening in Japan on May 26

TMS Entertainment and actor Michael B. Jordan ( Black Panther, Creed, gen:LOCK ) revealed on Wednesday that the Japanese theatrical release of the Creed III film will feature a special anime by the director and writers of Megalobox at TMS Animation. The anime will play after the end of the film, which opens in Japan as Creed Kako no Gyakushū (Creed: Revenge from the Past) on May 26.

Yo Moriyama is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima are writing the script. The director and writers worked on both Megalobox and its sequel Megalobox 2: Nomad .

Jordan was in attendance at the stage greeting for the film's Japanese premiere at Grand Cinema Sunshine in Tokyo Wednesday, where he announced the special anime.

Creed III was Jordan's feature directorial debut. In a previous interview with IGN, Jordan stated that the film drew inspiration from Hajime no Ippo , Megalobox , Naruto , My Hero Academia , and Dragon Ball Z for its fight scenes. He has previously spoken about how anime inspired his performance in Creed II .

Creed III opened in the United States on March 3. It is the ninth installment in the Rocky film series.