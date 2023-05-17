Oshi no Ko Anime's Opening Theme Song 'Idol' by YOASOBI Streamed Over 100 Million Times

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

According to Oricon's weekly streaming ranking,'s "Idol," the opening theme song for the television anime adaptation forand'smanga, has exceeded 100 million streams in Japan (cumulative number of streams from different audio and video streaming services in Japan). Since its release on April 12, the single has exceeded over 20 million playbacks every week, for four consecutive weeks, and has stayed on top of Oricon's weekly streaming ranking. It also holds the record in Japan for the fastest song to exceed 100 million streams in just five weeks.

The single is currently the #1 song on Spotify in Japan, with over 600,000 plays on the service. "Idol" has also become the top music video played this past week in Japan on YouTube 's charts with over 23 million views. It is also in YouTube 's Top 100 Global Music Videos list with over 41 million views. The song is reaching over 25 million streams this week in Oricon's weekly streaming ranking.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) are directing the series at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

Queen Bee performs the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Akasaka recently released a short story for the series titled "45510" that looks at idol Ai from different perspective.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

Sources: Oricon News, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Spotify, YouTube