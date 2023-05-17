Seven Seas Licenses My Cat is Such a Weirdo, Healer for the Shadow Hero, More Manga

Also: Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel

My Cat is Such a Weirdo,

Healer for the Shadow Hero

Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel

The Dangerous Convenience Store

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the manga. The company has also licensed 945/gusao's webtoon manwha for an October release.

Seven Seas will release the first full-color volume of Tamako Tamagoyama's My Cat is Such a Weirdo ( Uchi no Neko ga Mata Hen na Koto Shiteru. ) manga physically and digitally in October, and it describes the story:

A full-color love letter to the always cute, sometimes exasperating, and honestly just plain weird behavior of cats. Favoring a cheap scratching pad over a luxurious cat tower, lending their “help” when it's time to fold laundry (by sitting on it), and zooming around the house at odd times for no reason... Cat lovers are sure to adore this comic about the everyday silliness of living with cats!

Tamagoyama debuted the manga on Comic Essay Gekijо̄ in November 2015. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in Febuary 2016.



Seven Seas

Healer for the Shadow Hero

Kage no Eiyū no Chiyugakari

will publish the first volume of Kyu Azagishi and Ako's) manga under its Steamship imprint physically and digitally in February 2024.

The company describes the story:

Under normal circumstances, the servant girl Nanna would never cross paths with the war hero known as the “Shadow Hero.” However, he has an incurable disease, and Nanna has the power to cure it. There's just one catch–Nanna can only heal her patient by losing her virginity to him! Can the two of them possibly enter such an intimate arrangement?!

Azagishi and artist Ako launched the manga on Zero-Sum Online in 2022. It is based on Azagishi's novel, which debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") in April 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2022.



Seven Seas

Becoming a Princess Knight and Working at a Yuri Brothel

Kukkorose no Himekishi to Nari, Yuri Shо̄kan de Hataraku Koto ni Narimashita.

will launch the first volume of Hinaki's) manga under itsimprint physically and digitally in February 2024.

The company describes the story:

Talk about your extreme career changes! Naruse Soushi, a middle-aged man and private secretary to a politician, lies on the verge of death. Meanwhile, in another world, the princess knight Reina has been captured by an enemy nation. The princess' soul is removed–and Naruse is summoned into the empty husk of her body! Now that he's taken over the form of this beautiful young woman, he's doomed to her fate: being sold to a yuri brothel where he has to service female customers. He's determined to learn more about Reina's life before he took it over...while he finds a way to work the grind in her body!

Hinaki debuted the manga in Takeshobo 's Kissca magazine in 2020. After the magazine suspended publication, the manga moved to Takeshobo 's Gamma Plus website. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 7.



