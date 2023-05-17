Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game ends service on July 12

The official website for Shaman King : Funbari Chronicle, the first smartphone app based on the current Shaman King anime series, announced on Monday that the game will end service on July 12 at 2:59 p.m. JST. The staff had decided that it would be difficult to provide satisfactory service to users moving forward.

Sales of items requiring in-game "Tama" currency will halt on June 12. Refunds will be available, starting after service ends. The staff stated that it is considering offline functionality for the game following the service's end, such as the ability to view art and stories. Details will be announced in the future.

The game launched in December 2021 in Japan for iOS and Android devices.

The game features 3D graphics and a "Mangatic Mode" that allow players to relive the story of the manga. Players can create their own teams using characters from the series.

Studio Z is developing the game.

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes.

The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Shaman King Flowers , a sequel to the anime, will premiere in January 2024.