The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Anime's Teaser Reveals Staff, 2024 Debut

The official website of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic , the anime adaptation of Kurokata 's Chiyu Mahō no Machigatta Tsukai-kata: Senjō o Kakeru Kaifuku Yōin (The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Recovery Team Running Through the Battlefield) fantasy light novel series, launched on Wednesday, and revealed the anime's teaser visual and teaser promotional video. The website and video announce the anime's staff and 2024 debut.

The light novel's illustrator KeG drew an illustration to comemmorate the anime adaptation:

Takahide Ogata ( Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō , Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori ) is directing the anime at Studio Add and Shinei Animation . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yōko Tanabe ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is designing the characters.

The "slapstick isekai fantasy with gags and battles" begins when ordinary high school student Usato happens to bump into student council president Suzune and classmate Kazuki on his way home. All three are suddenly swallowed up by a magic circle and transported to another world.

The trio are summoned as heroes to save a kingdom from a demon king's army — but, only Suzune and Kazuki have what it takes to be heroes. Usato just happened to be dragged along for the ride.

However, things turn around when Usato is discovered to have the rare knowledge of a healing mage. He is abducted by a woman who identifies herself as Rose, the leader of the life-saving corps, and drafted into her ranks.

Kurokata launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2014, and MF Books imprint published the 12th print volume with illustrations by KeG in March 2020. Reki Kyūgazan is adapting the story into a manga, and Kadokawa published the 12th volume on March 25.

