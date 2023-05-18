Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Game Announces Full Release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam on July 13

Game available for pre-order

Game company D3Publisher and developer Lancarse announced on Thursday that their Ed-0: Zombie Uprising survival game will have its full release on July 13, and will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game will retail for a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of US$29.99 / €28.99.

Image courtesy of D3Publisher ©2022-2023 LANCARSE ©2022-2023 D3PUBLISHER

The game takes place in a fictional Edo-era Japan, where hordes of hungry zombies have raided the isolated country. The game features battle in a rogue-like format, so no dungeon run is the same in the game. Players also face "once-in-a-lifetime" challenges with a wide variety of random elements, while fighting dangerous enemies. The game also includes various undead enemies, ranging from "newly interpreted" Japanese zombies to foreign invaders born after the "Zombie Industrial Revolution."

The game has been in early access on Steam since April 2022, where improvements were implemented including the game's quality of combat, difficulty level, and a new option to save mid-game.

The game is now available for pre-order on all platforms, and anyone who pre-orders the game will unlock a bonus mini-quest.

Source: Press release