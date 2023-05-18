Guilty Gear -Strive- Fighting Game Reveals Asuka R# as 9th DLC Character

Season Pass 3 confirmed; new character, stage launch on May 25

Arc System Works began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game, and it unveils the new DLC character Asuka R# as part of the game's Season Pass 2. The character will launch on May 25 alongside the new "Tír na nÓg" stage. The trailer also confirms that the game will get a Season Pass 3.

This marks the first time Asuka R# is playable in a Guilty Gear game.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to COVID-19.

Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass on March 7.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched in November 2021 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched in January 2022 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" in March 2022. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC in April 2022.

The game's "Season 2" of characters launched with the sixth DLC character Bridget in August 2022. Its seventh DLC character Sin Kiske launched on November 24. The eighth character "Bedman?" joined the roster on April 6.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.