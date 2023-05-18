Super Mario Bros. Stays at #1 for 3rd Week, Psycho-Pass Providence Opens at #4 in Japan

Editor's Note: KOFIC did not update its weekend earnings for the weekend of May 12-14, so this article does not contain earnings for every film on the list.

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

stayed at #1 in its third weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 721,000 tickets for 1.068 billion yen (about US$7.85 million) in its third weekend, and has sold a total of 5.69 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 8 billion yen (about US$58.85 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned an estimated US$1.15 billion worldwide — the first film this year to top US$1 billion and only the fifth film to reach the milestone since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, it is the 10th animated film to earn US$1 billion worldwide, and is now the #5 highest-grossing animated film worldwide.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.



© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine)

, the 26th film in the, stayed at #2 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 337,000 tickets for 499 million yen (about US$3.67 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 7.83 million tickets for a cumulative total of 11.1 billion yen (about US$81.65 million).

The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.



©サイコパス製作委員会

The10th anniversary film opened on May 12, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami returned as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata , who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2 . Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returned as character designer and chief animation director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi . Ling Tosite Sigure performs the film's theme song "Alexithymia Spare," while EGOIST performs the film's ending theme song "Tōjisha" (The One Concerned).



©久井健／講談社 ©2023 フジテレビジョン ワーナー・ブラザース映画 講談社

Chi no Halloween -Unmei-

The first of the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga titled(Bloody Halloween -Fate-) dropped from #4 to #6 in its fourth weekend.

The film opened at #2 on April 21. The film sold 428,000 tickets for 583 million yen (about US$4.34 million) in its first three days.

The second sequel film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film, while the band also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.



©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, dropped from #6 to #8 in its 24th weekend.

The film is now the 16th highest-earning film of all time in Japan and has become the 10th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).



© 中原アヤ／集英社 (c)2023「おとななじみ」製作委員会

The live-action film of's(Adulthood Friends) manga opened on May 12, and ranked at #10 in its opening weekend.

Mizuki Inoue (live-action Tomodachi Game R4 , Yowamushi Pedal film) from the HiHi Jets male idol group plays Haru Aoyama in the film, while Rinka Kumada (live-action Marry Me!, Seishun Cinderella) plays Kaede Kagaya.

Riku Hagiwara plays perfect student and worker Iori Hasumi, while Nana Asakawa plays enthusiastic designer and romantic Mio Kotomori.



Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia ( Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia in English), the 42nd film in the Doraemon franchise , fell off the top 10 in its 11th weekend.

The live-action film of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series lost its spot in the top 10 in its ninth weekend.

The first part of the new live-action film adaptations of Tatsuo Nitta 's The Quiet Don ( Shizukanaru Don - Yakuza Side Story ) manga debuted at #1 on the mini-theater rankings. The new film project will consist of four "episodes." The first two episodes opened in theaters in Japan on May 12, followed by the next two episodes on Friday.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC