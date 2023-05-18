The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game Sells Over 10 Million Units Worldwide in 1st 3 Days

Game sold 2.24 million units in Japan, over 4 million units in U.S.

announced on Wednesday thatSwitch game has sold over 10 million units worldwide in the first three days since its release on May 12, making it the fastest-selling game in the history ofseries. The game sold 2.24 million units in Japan. The game sold over four million units in the Americas. According to the company, it is now the fastest-selling Switch game andgame for any system in the region.

The game launched on the Switch on May 12. Nintendo describes the game:

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch™. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

In the game, Link can reach sky islands through various ways. New abilities include Recall for rewinding an object's movement, Fuse for combining items, Ultrahand for attaching and detaching objects to craft new creations such as vehicles, and Ascend for jumping through the ceiling above. There is also a new enemy known as a Construct. Some enemies may have fused weapons.

The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available on the Nintendo eShop, the My Nintendo Store, and select retailers at a suggested retail price of US$69.99. A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and a Nintendo Swtich carrying case with designs from the game are also now on sale.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.

Sources: Nintendo, BusinessWire via Gematsu