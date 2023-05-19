Voice Actress Minori Chihara Resumes Singing Career

Chihara had put her singing career on indefinite hiatus in 2021

Image via Minori Chihara's website

The official website for voice actress and singerannounced on Friday that she will resume her signing career starting with a concert on August 4. Chihara added that this resumption will not mean that she will release new songs and hold concerts continuously just like before.

Chihara explained several of the reasons she decided to resume her singing career, including that 2024 will mark the 20th anniversary of her debut. She also stated that she wants to be able to sing for the anime works with which she has been involved, such as at events.

Chihara announced in April 2021 that she would put her career as a singer on indefinite hiatus at the end of the year, but she would continue her career as a voice actress.

Chihara debuted as a voice actress and singer in 2004. She is best known for playing Yuki Nagato in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and Chiaki Minami in Minami-ke . She has also performed theme songs for The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Beyond the Boundary , Violet Evergarden , and Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , among many others.

