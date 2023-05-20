News
Manga UP! Global Releases Blast of Tempest Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Fantasy mystery manga inspired TV anime in 2012
Manga UP! Global began releasing Kyou Shirodaira and Ren Saizaki's Blast of Tempest (Zetsuen no Tempest) manga in English on Sunday.
Manga UP! Global describes the series:
One day, a princess was stuffed into a barrel and washed ashore an island. One day, a young girl was unexpectedly killed, the culprit yet unidentified. Thus, one day, a battle wrapped in revenge and magic that transcends time and space had begun.
Shirodaira (In/Spectre, Spiral) and Saizaki debuted the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2009, and ended it in 2013. Square Enix published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The fantasy mystery manga inspired a television anime series in 2012.
Source: Email correspondence