Sonic Symphony World Tour Opens in London, Los Angeles in September

Concerts slated for London on September 16, Los Angeles on September 30

The official website for the Sonic Symphony World Tour announced that the show will open at the Barbican Hall in London on September 16. The second show will be at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on September 30.

Tickets for the tour will go sale on May 25 for subscribers of the tour's newsletter, and then on May 26 for the general public .

Sega is producing the show alongside soundtrec and SOHO Live.

Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studios' 3D animated series, debuted on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. The series will return on July 13.

Paramount Pictures announced in February 2022 that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film. The film is currently slated to open on December 20, 2024. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Knuckles live-action spinoff series in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023.

Source: The Sonic Symphony World Tour website via Siliconera