Bocchi the Rock! Anime Gets Compilation Film Next Spring

Aniplex debuted a web trailer to announce that the anime of Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! will have a compilation film opening next spring.



© はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The television anime's main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV )ˀsupervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on October 9, and it also ran on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's "Kessoku Band" with Ikumi Hasegawa (voice of Ikuyo Kita) on vocals performed the opening and ending songs. Singer-songwriter Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, and -otoha- , member of the musical group 48foureight, composed the music for the opening song titled "Seishun Complex" (Youth Complex). The KANA-BOON band's vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the ending song titled "Distortion!!"

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.