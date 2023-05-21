News
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2's New Video Previews Tatsuya Kitani's Opening Song
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video and character visuals for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The video previews the show's opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House) by Tatsuya Kitani.
The season will premiere on July 6 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Shōta Goshozono (Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) is replacing Sunghoo Park as the anime's director. The new cast members include Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai, and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro.
Soushi Sakiyama performs the ending theme song "Akari" (Lantern).
The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami's original manga.
The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.
The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.
Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.
The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.
Sources: Press release, MAPPA Stage 2023 livestream, TOHO animation's YouTube channel
