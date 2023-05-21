News
Paradox Live The Animation's Teaser Previews 1st Anime Footage
posted on by Egan Loo
The "Paradox Live Dope Show 2023" concert debuted a teaser promotional video for the Paradox Live The Animation anime on Sunday. The teaser previews the project's first footage animated by the studio PINE JAM.
The anime will feature a returning cast including:
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Allen Sugasano
- Ayumu Murase as Yeon Hajun
- 96Neko as Anne Faulkner
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Naoakira Saimon
- Yuu Hayashi as Yohei Kanbayashi
- Natsuki Hanae as Ryū Natsume
- Junta Terashima as Shiki Andō
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kanata Yatonokami
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Nayuta Yatonokami
- Takayuki Kondō as Iori Suiseki
- Shima as Zen Gahō
- Shunichi Toki as Hokusai Masaki
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Satsuki Itō
- Shōgo Yano as Reo Maruyama
Naoya Ando (episode or unit director on Aikatsu!, Love Live! Sunshine!!, PriPara) is directing Paradox Live The Animation at PINE JAM. Takayo Ikami (Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation-, Dances with the Dragons, Penguindrum) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda (The Faraway Paladin, Initial D: Legend films) is designing the characters.
The anime will premiere in October.
Avex and GCREST's hip-hop-themed multimedia project takes place in the near future, where rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.
A Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox featured four hip-hop teams: BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura. Their battle at the event inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan, who are holding a new contest titled Phantom Live, this time featuring eight teams.
The franchise includes CDs, merchandise, and events. The franchise will also get a smartphone game.
