PQube Launches Physical Edition of Gal Guardians: Demon Purge Game in N. America, Europe on June 15

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Physical version to launch for PS5, PS4, Switch

PQube announced on Friday that it will release Inti Creates' Gal Guardians: Demon Purge game physically for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in North America and Europe on June 15. The company streamed a trailer for the game, and a trailer to outline the Collector's Edition.

The game will launch as a standard and Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition includes a special Collector's Edition box, a physical copy of Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, origami paper based on Maya's special ability, a keyring featuring the Kamizono sisters, a set of five A6 art cards, a 40-page art book containing character art and game scenes, a holographic acrylic standee with Shinobu and Maya in their demon hunting attire, and a set of five stickers.

PQube describes the game:

When a demon's castle darkens the land, two sisters challenge its halls. Together, they can break the curse!​ Gal Guardians is a 2D side-scrolling action game focused on two demon hunter sisters set on returning their school, which has turned into a demonic castle, back to normal.

Inti Creates previously released the game in English on Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S digitally on February 23.

Source: PQube's YouTube channel via Gematsu

