PQube Launches Physical Edition of Gal Guardians: Demon Purge Game in N. America, Europe on June 15

Physical version to launch for PS5, PS4, Switch

PQube announced on Friday that it will release Inti Creates ' Gal Guardians: Demon Purge game physically for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in North America and Europe on June 15. The company streamed a trailer for the game, and a trailer to outline the Collector's Edition.

The game will launch as a standard and Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition includes a special Collector's Edition box, a physical copy of Gal Guardians: Demon Purge , origami paper based on Maya's special ability, a keyring featuring the Kamizono sisters, a set of five A6 art cards, a 40-page art book containing character art and game scenes, a holographic acrylic standee with Shinobu and Maya in their demon hunting attire, and a set of five stickers.

PQube describes the game:

When a demon's castle darkens the land, two sisters challenge its halls. Together, they can break the curse!​ Gal Guardians is a 2D side-scrolling action game focused on two demon hunter sisters set on returning their school, which has turned into a demonic castle, back to normal.

Inti Creates previously released the game in English on Steam , Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S digitally on February 23.